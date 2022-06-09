Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($2.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $20.04.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

