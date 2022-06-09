Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $908.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will announce $908.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $936.70 million. Ciena reported sales of $988.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36. Ciena has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

