Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,649. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 49.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 70.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.52.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

