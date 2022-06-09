Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Impinj posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Impinj.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.
PI opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.
In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $75,846.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,510.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,737 shares of company stock valued at $837,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
