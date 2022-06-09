Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will post $12.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.26 billion and the highest is $13.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $9.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $53.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.49 billion to $56.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.86 billion to $106.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

