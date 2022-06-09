Brokerages Anticipate Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $941.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will report sales of $941.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.80 million to $953.80 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $881.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,846 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 342,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 139,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

