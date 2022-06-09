Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. ReneSola reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOL opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $341.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

