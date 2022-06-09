Brokerages Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 10,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,201. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

