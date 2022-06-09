Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $1.99. United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($3.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

