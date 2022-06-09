Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will report sales of $189.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.17 million and the highest is $190.56 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $757.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $765.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $830.11 million, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $881.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of CHGG opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

