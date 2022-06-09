Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYCC opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.