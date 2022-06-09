Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $315,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $746.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

