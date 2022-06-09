Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Franchise Group reported sales of $862.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

