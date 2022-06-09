Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. GMS reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

