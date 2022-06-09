Brokerages Expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $5.05. HF Sinclair reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 289.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $14.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $10.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HF Sinclair.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

