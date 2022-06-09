Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). High Tide reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%.

HITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

