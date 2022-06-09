Brokerages Expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Local Bounti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Local Bounti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOCL opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

