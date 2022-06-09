Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 5,416,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.93. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

