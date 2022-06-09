Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Marvell Technology posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 731,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,868,000 after acquiring an additional 277,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
MRVL stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
