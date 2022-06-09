Brokerages Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.44). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.
MLCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.69.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
