Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.51). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on OSH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $8,478,400. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

