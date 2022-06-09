Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $15,467,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $4,458,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 1,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,182. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

