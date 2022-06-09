Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.