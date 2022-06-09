Brokerages Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

