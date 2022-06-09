Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,965. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

