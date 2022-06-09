Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.96 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 525.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $165,682,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

