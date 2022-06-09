Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to post $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.78. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $7,866,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 42.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TMHC stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
