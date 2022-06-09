Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 23,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,580. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,243,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

