Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Twilio reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.16.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust increased its position in shares of Twilio by 65.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $8,241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 316.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

