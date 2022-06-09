Brokers Issue Forecasts for Omeros Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Omeros in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 170,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 314,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

