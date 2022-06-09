Brokers Issue Forecasts for Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $99,398,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $20,336,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

