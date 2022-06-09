Brokers Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

PRAX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $108,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.