Brokers Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

