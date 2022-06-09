Brokers Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $13.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.49.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $467.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $4,542,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

