Brokers Set Expectations for Curis, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Curis in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 212,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,634,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

