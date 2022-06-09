Brokers Set Expectations for MannKind Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.93. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MannKind by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,782,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 458,502 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

