Brokers Set Expectations for vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

