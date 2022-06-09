Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

BAM.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total transaction of C$24,520,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,342,421.18. Also, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52.

Shares of TSE:BAM.A opened at C$62.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.35. The company has a market cap of C$103.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$57.40 and a 12-month high of C$79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

