Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BTX remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 691,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,539. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

