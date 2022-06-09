Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) to Buy

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 160.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $9.08 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

