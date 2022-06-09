BTIG Research Lowers Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $100.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 215.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,866. The company has a market capitalization of $479.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

