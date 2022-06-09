BTIG Research Lowers Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $100.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 215.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.
Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,866. The company has a market capitalization of $479.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $92.51.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lovesac (Get Rating)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
