Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BVRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($32.26) to €30.80 ($33.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$28.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

