Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

