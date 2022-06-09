Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
