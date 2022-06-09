Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

BURL opened at $176.22 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average of $222.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

