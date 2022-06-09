C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. Research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after buying an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after buying an additional 243,063 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

