Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

CABA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 31,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,079. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

