Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) COO Sells $29,286,144.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joel Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Joel Bender sold 15,151 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $746,489.77.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

