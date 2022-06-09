Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $4,441,630.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,673 shares of company stock valued at $24,195,740. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cactus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cactus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Cactus stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

