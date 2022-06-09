CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $752.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $769.29 million and the lowest is $730.86 million. CAE posted sales of $612.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 219,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 31.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 153.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 585,122 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

