Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. Sells 2,695 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

